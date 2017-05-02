OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T released: Find out what's new

After releasing the HydrogenOS version 12 beta update for OnePlus 3 users, the company has yet again released a new update for OnePlus 3 and 3T enthusiasts.

Today, OnePlus has announced that it is releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones and its users. While many users have been able to take advantage of the OxygenOS Open Beta program, the new update Open Beta 6 or Open Beta 15 version for the older OnePlus 3, brings in a number of changes to UI with optimizations for several system apps and bug fixes.

SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 alleged camera samples leaked: Dual Cameras confirmed?

Let's look at some of the key changes that come with the new update.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

New Dialer and Incoming Call Interface So basically, users will be seeing some changes to the user interface of built-in apps. According to the company, the biggest change comes to the Dialer app. SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 is on the way: Hints OnePlus CEO "We have created a new answering mechanic to go along with the refreshed UI below. Users can swipe down to answer and swipe up to reject an incoming call." says the company. UI Optimizations for Apps The company says that the UI fo several apps like messages, settings, and contacts have also been changed. The in-call interface reflects new answering gestures, and the Messages and Settings now get a new collapsible as well as expandable action bar. OnePlus states that the company will be making the changes to other apps also in the future. Optimized high power usage notifications OnePlus says that the new update brings in optimizations for the system which further notifies users when apps are using a lot of battery. SEE ALSO: OnePlus 3 HydrogenOS version 12 beta update released Other Optimizations Additionally, the new update brings improvements in Bluetooth and Night Mode of the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices. Bluetooth optimizations include the addition of support for the aptX codec, which has already been released with HydrogenOS last week. SEE ALSO: OnePlus 5 is pegged for Q2 launch; Top leaks confirming its specs In any case, the good thing about this new update is that users will get better sound experience with Bluetooth headphones. Besides, this feature will be enabled by default, but users should be able to turn it off from the Developer Settings menu. Other improvements listed are optimizations for Night Mode as well as bug fixes. OTA Update The update is being rolled out as an OTA file and should be available soon to the beta users. Stable versions of OxygenOS will have to migrate manually. The release notes are provided on the OnePlus forum page. So interested users can update or try out the new Open Beta 6 or Open Beta 15 version on their OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones by visiting the OnePlus forum and then set up the installation according to details given.