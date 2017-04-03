OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 3 and 3T brings a list of changes

A Chinese smartphone manufacturer keeps pushing new updates to its high-end OnePlus phones, by allowing the users to be on track with the latest technology. This time they targeted only those OnePlus 3 and 3T users who are interested in trying out new features on their handset by asking them to opt for the Open Beta ring.

Being a beta tester, they get a chance to have a hands-on experience on all the exciting feature before they are actually pushed on to the general public. This 4th OxygenOS Open Beta ring have got an enormous amount of new attributes to attract as many users as possible to their platform. As said by the company, it added a brand new launcher and also support for shortcuts on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Since the users of this high-end OnePlus smartphones were not expecting the update so soon, it turned out to be a bundle of surprise for them. This new beta builds for OnePlus 3 and 3T with versions 13 and 4, have redesigned app drawer and UI for launcher settings.

By optimizing the camera EIS for videos, they have also optimized touch latency issue which was complained the most by the users. The company has also added some more features along with bug fixing such as automatic Night Mode, Notification Denoising, Gaming Do Not Disturb mode and even a status bar icon option which allows you to view the network speed at ease.

If you are concerned about data security, then this beta program will provide you with a secure box for encrypting the files. The contact feature has also been modified to easily manage the linking the merging function.

Though it does not offer a QR-based quick pay option for Indian users currently, it allows them to make a payment using Paytm, Wechat, or Alipay by long pressing the home button.

If you have flashed a previous Open Beta build on your smartphone, then you will be able to receive the updates as OTA. Otherwise, you have to manually flash the beta to your phone. But to be noted, once you flash the beta, you won't be able to receive the regular stable builds.