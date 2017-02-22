Panasonic brings Toughpad smartphones and tablet to India

Panasonic has just announced three Toughpad devices which include two smartphones and one tablet for the Indian market. As such, the devices that have been introduced are the Toughpad FZ-F1 and Toughpad FZ-N1 which are the smartphones and a tablet, the Toughpad FZ-A2.

Well, the main feature of these "premium business-specific" models is the design. These have been specially developed with sturdiness and durability to withstand accidental drops, reckless usage, and any harsh conditions. They have been made to last for a long time.

Talking about the smartphones, the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-F1 and FZ-N1 share almost all the specifications except the OS. So the Toughpad FZ-F1 version runs on Windows 10 IoT Mobile Enterprise whereas Toughpad FZ-N1 is powered by Android 5.1.1 Lollipop.

Under the hood, both the smartphones sport an octa-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 SoC which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphones feature a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280) display and a battery (not disclosed) which the company claims that it will deliver up to 1,400 hours of standby time. The devices have an inbuilt storage of 16GB while connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 2G/EDGE/3G/4G LTE, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth (v4.1) and MicroUSB. Both smartphones sport an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Additionally, the smartphones are fitted with angular 1D/ 2D Barcode reader for industry-oriented market such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and retail among others.

As for the tablet, Panasonic's Toughpad FZ-A2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Enterprise Security. The device is powered by a quad-core 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch (1920x1200 pixels) display with flexible business customization options and is suited best for automotive workshops, field work, showrooms. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC. The tablet further packs an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

As for the pricing, the Android version is priced at Rs. 99,000 and the Windows 10 Mobile device priced at Rs. 1,09,000, whereas the tablet running the Android OS is priced at a higher range of Rs. 1,20,000, along with additional taxes for each model.

Citing the importance of handheld devices, Vijay Wadhwan, Associate Director System and Solution Business, Panasonic India said, "Enterprise and government users are looking to do more with handhelds than ever before. The majority of handheld tablet solutions in the market today are using an antiquated OS and are vastly underpowered."

He further added, "Additionally, older devices aren't compatible with today's standard enterprise applications, offer poor voice and data features and are larger and heavier than they need to be. The rugged handheld devices give companies an up-to-date, powerful, flexible and purpose-built solution, an excellent option that will improve efficiency, productivity and bottom-line performance for years to come."