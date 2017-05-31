Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega with 4000mAh battery launched at Rs. 11,490

Panasonic recently launched Eluga Ray and P85 smartphones in India. Now, the company has unveiled another smartphone called the Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega under its Eluga-lineup. It will be available at all Panasonic authorized dealer outlets at Rs. 11,490. The device comes in two color variants: Silver and Champagne Gold.

"The full-metal body Eluga I3 Mega is designed to stand out in the crowd and is targeted towards the youth who like to keep it stylish. The powerful smartphone with 4000mAh battery and 5.5-inch display screen will solve the undying issue of college students and professionals who are always on the go," said Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India while commenting on the launch.

Design and display Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega sports an all metal body and a 5.5-inch IPS display with HD resolution. It doesn't have a physical home button. On the back, the phone houses the camera sensor along with a LED flash. You can see the branding just below the camera setup. The right side of the device holds the power button and the volume rocker. It doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner. Under the hood The Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega is powered by a Quad-core processor, which is clocked at 1.3GHz. It also comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The storage space can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Large battery The Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega packs a large 4000mAh battery inside, which is claimed to last a day's heavy usage. This is surely going to be a USP for the smartphone. Software, cameras and connectivity options The Panasonic phone arrives with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS out of the box. We assume that the absence of Android Nougat will affect the sales of this device to a great extent. In terms of optics, the Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega features a 13-MP primary shooter with autofocus as well as a 5-MP front-facing camera for selfies. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE support, USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS.