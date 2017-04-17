Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, Eluga Ray X goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Panasonic released two new smartphones under its Eluga lineup, known as, the Eluga Ray X and Eluga Ray Max, a couple of weeks ago. Now those two devices have hit the Indian market and one can buy them exclusively via Flipkart.

Both the phones are highlighted to feature an Arbo virtual assistant which makes use of machine learning technology to provide intelligent suggestions. It looks like a tough competitor for other virtual assistants used by rivals. The name of this new assistant is derived from Esperanto, which means a framework that is used to support climbing plants.

The Eluga Ray Max It is a dual-SIM phone which has a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. With 4GB of RAM, it offers 32GB/ 64GB of native storage which can be expanded further up to 128GB. Also Read: Panasonic launches Video Door phones at Rs 29,990 The phone is featured to have a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash in it. With an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, it comes with a wide-angle lens and also a flash support. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the home button of the device. The connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with the support for OTG. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The Eluga Ray X Speaking about Panasonic Eluga Ray X, it has a 5.5-inch HD IPS display of 720x1280 pixels. It is also a dual-SIM phone which runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Powered by a budget 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 430 processor, it is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of inbuilt memory. This can be expanded up to 64GB using microSD card slot. Also Read: Panasonic Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X First Impressions: Betting big on Artificial Assistant- Arbo This phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash in it and a 5-megapixel front of facing camera. Like Eluga Ray Max, even it comes with a fingerprint scanner on the home button and houses a 4000mAh battery. The connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with OTG support in it. Availability The Eluga Ray Max is made available in two storage variants. The 32GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,499 whereas, 64GB storage at Rs. 12,499. This smartphone comes in Gold and Rose Gold color options. The Panasonic Eluga Ray X is available for just Rs. 8,999 and offered in three different color options - Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey.