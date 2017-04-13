Panasonic Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X will be available on Flipkart from 17 April

Panasonic India announced the Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X smartphones powered by Arbo (the company's latest virtual assistant based on AI technology) last month during an event in Delhi. During the announcement, the company did reveal the specs and features but as far as the availability was concerned, the company just said it was going to be made available soon.

However, we now have the official dates regarding the same. Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India, has confirmed the dates saying, "Further to taking forward the legacy of the highly successful Eluga series, we are happy to inform that our new AI assistant - Arbo featured smartphones Eluga Raymax and Ray X will be available on Flipkart from 17th April onwards."

SEE ALSO: Panasonic launches two new budget smartphones with Arbo Virtual Assistant in India

Commenting further on the partnership with Flipkart he said, "With increased internet penetration and growing popularity of online shopping, combined with growing demand for smartphones, we have exclusively tied up with Flipkart in order to reach out to our customers in every corner of the country. With this partnership, we aim to make technology accessible to all and amplify our reach to a larger audience."

SEE ALSO: Panasonic launches Video Door phones at Rs 29,990

In any case, if your interested you can now mark your calendars as the newly launched smartphones Eluga Ray Max (will have two storage variants) and Eluga Ray X will be Flipkart exclusive and will come at a price of Rs. 11,499 (32GB), Rs.12,499 (64GB) and Rs. 8,999 respectively. Both the smartphones will be available in Gold and Space gray colors.