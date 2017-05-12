Panasonic Eluga Ray with Arbo AI, 4000mAh battery launched at Rs. 7,999

While we reported earlier that Panasonic India has launched the P85 smartphone in India, it seems that the company wasn't done by just offering a single device. Well looks like the Panasonic is following the "two is better than one" philosophy and therefore has now introduced yet another smartphone Eluga Ray in India.

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from 15th May onwards at Rs. 7999. The smartphone is an addition to Panasonic's intelligent Eluga phones series featuring Arbo AI assistant. The smartphone will be available in three colors Space Grey, Gold and Rose Gold.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India said, "With the evolution of smartphones and its applications lives definitely have become easier but, slightly complex too. Amidst multi-tasking activities, we often tend to skip things despite digital notes. The Eluga Ray has been designed to simplify the lives of smartphone users through Arbo AI assistant. Be it a wake-up call or, booking a cab for your office, Arbo learns user behaviour to make life hassle-free. The enduring and intelligent phone is our commitment to offer value-added technology that goes beyond the regular usage of smartphones."

While the smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Smartphones, Flipkart, also stated, "After the success of previous budget-friendly smartphones launched exclusively with Panasonic on the platform, we are happy to expand our customers' choices in this segment by bringing them yet another promising smartphone, Panasonic Eluga Ray. With our affordable consumer financing options, we are sure the phone will appeal to our customers who are looking for great design and performance at an affordable price."

In any case, let's have a closer look at the features and specifications of the device.

Display, RAM, Storage and More The Eluga Ray crafted in a metal body features a 5-inch HD IPS display screen with a resolution of 720x1280. The handset is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The handset comes with 16GB Internal memory which is upgradable up to 64GB via a microSD card. The smartphone also has the latest USB OTG support. "It ensures an extension to your storage that allows connectivity to external USB drives on-the-go. Now one can enjoy movies, music etc. without copying to internal storage," says the company. The smartphone also runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Android-For-Work Security. Cameras and Battery The new smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera with flash for video calling and taking selfies. Eluga Ray gets a 13MP rear camera with manual settings. The device is expected to deliver pro-class photography experience. Panasonic Eluga Ray is backed by a 4000mAh battery which according to the company will ensure movie streaming and better browsing experience without any interruptions. Connectivity Options and Sensors The dual SIM smartphone has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Global Positioning System (A-GPS), FM with RDS. Further, sensors present in the smartphone are Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Compass/Magnetometer, Hall Sensor, and Fingerprint Sensor. The dimensions of the phone include 144.4x71.6x9.7mm and it weighs 169 grams.