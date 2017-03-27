Panasonic launches two new budget smartphones with Arbo Virtual Assistant in India

Panasonic at an event in Delhi has just announced two new Eluga series smartphones in India. Dubbed as the Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X these smartphones will be the first to feature the company's latest Arbo virtual assistant which is an AI-based technology much like Apple's Siri.
However, it is said that both the smartphones will be getting the Arbo virtual assistant little later after their release. It could probably happen in April. In terms of the functionality of Arbo, Panasonic says that its virtual assistant will incorporate machine learning to provide intelligent usage suggestions to users. While learning from the user's behavior, alongside time and location, this virtual assistant will provide profile-based suggestions like prompting Settings changes and highlighting commonly used apps.
Further the company states that this feature will also prompt Bluetooth pairing functionality if users have previously paired their smartphones with any nearby device. Panasonic says that apart from the early launch, Arbo will include several new features in 'Phase 2' - including the ability to make changes to third-party apps once permissions are granted. Further, as the company says that as Arbo becomes efficient it will be integrated into future Panasonic smartphones.
Having said that, let's get into what the smartphones have to offer.
The Panasonic Eluga Ray Max is a dual-SIM smartphone that sports a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. As for the optics, Panasonic Eluga Ray Max features a 16-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens and front flash. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. Additional features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging tech. Sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and temperature sensor are also present. Panasonic Eluga Ray Max weighs 165 grams and measures 148x73x9.5mm. SEE ALSO: Panasonic launches Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse budget Android smartphones Coming to the Panasonic Eluga Ray X, this dual-SIM sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Mali-T720 GPU. Under the hood, there is 32GB storage space which can be expanded using a microSD card. The cameras that come with Panasonic Eluga Ray X include a 13-megapixel sensor with dual-LED flash at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options provided are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, and Micro-USB with OTG support. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Like the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max, this smartphone bears a fingerprint scanner on the home button in front. Panasonic Eluga Ray X weighs 193 grams, and measures 153.4x77x10.5mm. As for the pricing and availability of these two smartphones, the Panasonic Eluga Ray Max will actually be made available in two inbuilt storage variants. One with 32GB storage which will come with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 and a 64GB storage one with a price of Rs. 12,499. The smartphone will come in Gold, Metallic Silver, and Rose Gold color options. Likewise, Panasonic Eluga Ray X is priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Grey color variants. Both these smartphones will be exclusive to Flipkart and will be shipped with a bundled screen guard.
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Pricing and Availibility
