Panasonic launches two new budget smartphones with Arbo Virtual Assistant in India

Panasonic at an event in Delhi has just announced two new Eluga series smartphones in India. Dubbed as the Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X these smartphones will be the first to feature the company's latest Arbo virtual assistant which is an AI-based technology much like Apple's Siri.

However, it is said that both the smartphones will be getting the Arbo virtual assistant little later after their release. It could probably happen in April. In terms of the functionality of Arbo, Panasonic says that its virtual assistant will incorporate machine learning to provide intelligent usage suggestions to users. While learning from the user's behavior, alongside time and location, this virtual assistant will provide profile-based suggestions like prompting Settings changes and highlighting commonly used apps.

Further the company states that this feature will also prompt Bluetooth pairing functionality if users have previously paired their smartphones with any nearby device. Panasonic says that apart from the early launch, Arbo will include several new features in 'Phase 2' - including the ability to make changes to third-party apps once permissions are granted. Further, as the company says that as Arbo becomes efficient it will be integrated into future Panasonic smartphones.

Having said that, let's get into what the smartphones have to offer.