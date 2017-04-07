Panasonic launches Video Door phones at Rs 29,990

On Thursday, Panasonic India launched a new Video door phones by model number VL-V590 and VL-V900 devices in the market. It is an expansion plan by the company in surveillance segment.

Regarding the launch of these two new video door products, Mr. Vijay Wadhwan, Director SSD, Panasonic India says, "At Panasonic, security for us is the primary and the utmost requirement associated with any device. Catering to this, we have come out with a new line of products that enables consumers to monitor their belongings from the palm of their hands. "

Where is it used? These products are widely used everywhere and also in high demand in various segments. It is mainly designed to improvise the surveillance as well as security requirements of consumers. Also Read: Panasonic launches two new budget smartphones with Arbo Virtual Assistant in India It has lots of features which are mainly targeted for the security purpose such as wireless connectivity, location monitoring, electric lock release, and multiple household connectivities. VL – V590 The first model VL - V590 offers you few features like the electric lock release and also a connectivity of up to 20 households. This product is designed in such a way that it allows you to connect any combination of 7-inch wired monitors and also 6 wireless monitors with intercom calling facility in it respectively. Not just this, it is also best suitable for apartments where the user will be able to get into the installation by using a PIN lock code. This video door phone is made available at Rs 29,990. VL – V900 Another model by name VL - V900 is a multi-door video intercom system. It is a combination of PBX and cameras which are capable of connecting up to 18 lobby stations and also 560 monitors for bigger buildings. Also Read: Panasonic unveils Eluga Pure with 5.5″ HD Display & 2GB RAM The interesting thing is, this device follows the idea of the internet of things and even enables the user to check their connected smartphone before answering the visitors. It also provides an option for the user to record those images of visitors, supervise the common surveillance room and inform reception or another station of accidents through a PBX. This product is priced at Rs 87,749.