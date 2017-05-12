Panasonic P85 with 4000mAh battery launched at Rs, 6,499

Adding another powerful smartphone to its portfolio, Panasonic India has just introduced a smartphone today.

Dubbed as P85, this smartphone will be available in Grey and Gold color variants at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone will go on sale from 15th May onwards exclusively on Flipkart. All in all, this smartphone has been aesthetically crafted. "The stylish P85 is so alluring that it creates an immediate impression," says the company.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, "Smartphones coupled with mobile applications have turned the device into an ultimate powerhouse. Moreover, multitasking and faster processing further demand a steady power supply. Keeping these aspects in mind, Panasonic India has designed the P85. The affordable smartphone not only offers exciting features but also a solid battery back-up to run the applications seamlessly. We understand the underlying needs of our customers and therefore, aim to deliver an experience with great power and looks."

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Smartphones, Flipkart said, "Flipkart's partnership with Panasonic is set to achieve new heights with the exclusive launch of Panasonic P85 on the platform, a budget-friendly smartphone, whose design and specifications coupled with our affordable consumer financing options will be a winning combination for our customers."

However, let's look at what the smartphone brings to the table.

Features and Specifications Featuring a sleek design, the dual sim smartphone has 12.7cm (5-inch) HD IPS Screen. The handset is powered by a 1.0 GHz Quad-core processor which is paired with 2 GB RAM to speed up large size applications. Panasonic P85 comes with 16 GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64 GB via micro SD card. Battery and Camera Panasonic P85 is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The company further says that the smartphone comes with an optimized power management software which ensures longer usage without having to put the device for charge again and again. The smartphone also runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. As for the optics, the new P85 is integrated with 8 MP AF rear camera along with flash. There's a 2MP front camera which offers numerous photography options for different scenarios. Connectivity options The smartphone provides connectivity options like 4G, LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Wi-Fi Direct. Moreover, the smartphone further supports FM, therefore, allowing users to listen to music wherever they go.