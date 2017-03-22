Panasonic unveils Eluga Pure with 5.5″ HD Display & 2GB RAM

Earlier this month, Panasonic launched the new Eluga Pulse and Eluga Pulse X smartphones in India. Priced at Rs. 9,690 and Rs. 10,990 respectively, these devices have decent features. While better alternatives are available online, these devices are sold through offline stores where Xiaomi and Motorola smartphones are not present. This week, the company announced anotherbudget-friendly smartphone named Panasonic Eluga Pure in Taiwan.

It comes in Gray color and has a brushed finish polycarbonate body on the back and a 2.5D curved glass on the front. It sports a 5.5-inch display with HD (1280 x 720 pixels) resolution and is claimed to lower the harmful blue light. The display is said to be surrounded by thick bezels. The Eluga Pure is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.25GHz.

Also Read:Panasonic launches Eluga Pulse X and Eluga Pulse budget Android smartphones

It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded via the MicroSD card slot. With the Panasonic Smart App, the user can control the other Panasonic products such as Smart TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, etc. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the FitHome UI on top.

As claimed by the company, the in-house UI gives better usability even with the single-hand usage. In terms of optics, it features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 8MP front camera for selfies. On the bottom rear, there is a loudspeaker with 'Eluga' logo on top of it.

Backed by a 2,900mAh battery, the device is expected to last the entire day. Connectivity suite on Eluga Pure offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm Audio port, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The power button and volume rocker are on the right edge of the device.

It is available for pre-order, and the shipping starts March 27th onwards with a price tag of NT$ 4,990 or around $165. As of now, it is not known if Eluga Pure will launch in other markets also.