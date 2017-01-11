Xiaomi Mi 6 photos and specs leaked

From the reports that have been circulating over the internet, what we can reckon is that Xiaomi might soon launch a new smartphone notably the Mi 6 which will be the successor to the Mi 5 variant.

Reportedly, images and hardware details for the Mi 6 have been leaked on the China-based site MyDrivers.com. According to the report, it also reveals that a Mi 6 Pro variant could be in Xiaomi's pipeline.

As for the specs of the device, the Xiaomi Mi 6 could have 4G of RAM and a flatscreen display, while the Mi 6 Pro could sport 6GB of RAM and a curved display, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. The Mi 6 Pro is also touted to be a smaller version of the Mi Note 2.

In addition, the site claims that both phones will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835processor, along with its Quick Charge 4 technology. They could also come with a fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. The site reveals that the launch price for the Xiaomi Mi 6 could be 1,999 yuan (approx Rs. 19.721) while the Mi 6 Pro could be priced at 2,499 yuan (approx Rs. 24,654).

While the speculations are still going on for the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Pro we do have to wait for the official statement from Xiaomi.

