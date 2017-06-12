Pictures of metal frame of upcoming iPhone 8 leaked

Few images have been spotted online of what seems to be the metal frame of iPhone 8. The images that have surfaced are only of a metal frame that will compose the smartphone's components.

It does not tell a lot about the upcoming iPhone model except for the size factor it will have. The polished frame looks a bit different from the previous frames of the iPhones which leaves the room for prediction that the new iPhone will have several new components.

It is expected that Apple will launch its upcoming iPhones in three variants viz. iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8. iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are expected to have LCD display with screen size of 4.7 inches and 5.5.inches each whereas the iPhone 8 will boast a 5.8 inch OLED screen.

Apple invests a lot of time and attention in developing seemless and appealing design for its products and the upcoming iPhones are expected to have a lot more precision in their designs.

It is being predicted that the coming iPhone will have an edge to edge display.

This is more of a user expectation than a prediction as Samsung galaxy S8 and Essential PH-1 have already introduced the feature in the smartphone market. Infact Essential PH-1 has the front camera surrounded by the display screen which makes it look like a sci-fi tech.

Speculations regarding upcoming iPhone's camera are also brewing up with Galaxy S8 offering a superb camera.

If legitimate, the leaked pictures are of the next iPhone in its earliest form.

