Pixel and Nexus users can now use non-beta Samsung Internet Browser

We have seen long back, Samsung releasing its own internet browser for Android devices. With unique features in it, people widely accepted this browser and started using it.

It should also be noted that Samsung has released this browser only for their Galaxy devices. Whereas, non-Galaxy devices could only access the beta version of this app. Now, the company made the full version of this browser available to Google Pixel and Nexus devices as well. The stable build released by the company offers some unique features in it.

Pixel and Nexus phones running Android 5.0 or latest version can download this stable build of Samsung internet browser. This app is made available in Google Play Store and if you own any of the Google devices, then you can download it easily as if you are the Galaxy owners.

Similar to Google Chrome, this Samsung browser is also based on Google's open-source browser project- Chromium. But, the company designed this app to look and perform differently than Chrome browser.

It will include some features which are not present in Chrome such as floating Quick Menu button using which one can change font sizes, open new tabs or share the web pages easily and this browser is also designed to support DuckDuckGo, which is a privacy-focused search engine that helps you in quickly finding the content.

A new Web Payments API has been included here to make Shopping on the web more secure and easier. This app also integrates Amazon Shopping Assistant and Video Assistant in it to help you with finding the best deals on Amazon and switching between various viewing modes while watching videos.