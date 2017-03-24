Pixel users can now rejoice, Google fixes Bluetooth connectivity issue

As we had reported earlier, several Pixel users have been facing Bluetooth connectivity issues and the company was working on releasing a fix to address the issue. While the March security patch didn't address the issue, a month later Google finally fixes the Bluetooth bugs faced by Pixel and Pixel XL users.

The issue surfaced shortly after users downloaded the February security patch. Several users faced the Bluetooth connectivity issue after that, which would randomly turn off without warning, causing accessories to disconnect. This was extremely annoying to users as it distracted the music streaming to an external speaker or paired devices through Bluetooth.

Though the company has taken a while to release the fix, it is finally out today, this was confirmed by a fellow Google employee. The announcement was posted in the product forum, which is relevant to the issue that Google was pushing a server-side fix for the problem at hand.

This simply means that users do not need to download anything onto their device as the fix was a server side one. Furthermore, Google Play Services update will gradually be rolled out over the next several days.

Post this, no further action will be needed from users affected by the issue as Google Play Updates happen seamlessly in the background. As of now, these are the latest updates we have received, we will keep posted with latest updates as and when we get them.