Pixel XL accidentally receives 'Dogfood' Build of May Android Security update

We have come across several vulnerability issues faced by Android phones recently. As a step towards solving them, the companies keep releasing security updates on a monthly basis to their Android devices.

List of smartphones started receiving March and April security updates from past couple of months. But, Pixel XL received May Security update beforehand! Yes, the search giant accidentally pushed a dogfood build of May 2017 Android security update to their Pixel XL phones. Since it was just a test build, it did not have any noticeable changes in them.

This update consisted of a message in it which read as "This is a confidential Googlers-only OTA to update your Pixel XL with May 2017 security patches. You may use your device normally but do not discuss or comment on this update externally."

This message shows that this update was just meant for internal testing, but unexpectedly it was being released to general public. This update had a build number of N2G470 and some user also reported that they got an updated user interface of Google Play Store after installing this build.

It was said to be the server side change which made an appearance here coincidentally. Google have already rolled out the April Android security update to their devices this month.

This solved one of the critical vulnerability issues which could enable the execution of remote code on any affected device via various methods such as for as email, Web browsing, and MMS when it is processing media files.

