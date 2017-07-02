Post GST Apple reduces the prices of its products: Includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

If you are aspiring to buy an Apple product then things might be little easier for now. Well, as you know that the GST has been rolled out and thus while some are expecting the prices of many goods to go up Apple has gone in an opposite direction.

The company has just announced that it is slashing the maximum retail prices of its several products. And these products include iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac PCs across the Apple lineup.

Well, to begin with, most of the iPhone models seems to have received a price cut. There is a Rs. 1,200 drop for the 32GB iPhone SE and the reduction in prices reach up to a Rs. 6,600 for the latest and high-end iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant.

Moving forward, iPad models have received a price cut starting from Rs. 900 to Rs. 3,900. And what's interesting is that the price cut is valid even for the newly announced iPad Pro models.

However, MacBook Air prices remain the same, but if you interested in the pro series then the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro models have received a price cut of Rs. 5,100 and Rs. 11,800. Mac Pro, as well as some iMac models, has also received a price cut.

What's interesting is that the newly announced Mac models have also received price cuts and they are yet to be available in the market. While those may be the price cuts, 27-inch iMac models and Mac Mini will see a slight price bump.

To put the price cuts in perspective we have created a list of all the products that Apple is offering and their new revised rates. So you can check below if the product you are interested in falls in the bracket or not.

Apple iPhone

iPhone SE Old MRP New MRP 32GB ₹ 27,200 ₹ 26,000 128GB ₹ 37,200 ₹ 35,000 iPhone 6S 32GB ₹ 50,000 ₹ 46,900 128GB ₹ 60,000 ₹ 55,900 iPhone 6S Plus 32GB ₹ 60,000 ₹ 56,100 128GB ₹ 70,000 ₹ 65,000 iPhone 7 32GB ₹ 60,000 ₹ 56,200 128GB ₹ 70,000 ₹ 65,200 256GB ₹ 80,000 ₹ 74,400 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB ₹ 72,000 ₹ 67,300 128GB ₹ 82,000 ₹ 76,200 256GB ₹ 92,000 ₹ 85,400



Apple iPad

iPad Old MRP New MRP 32GB Wi-Fi ₹ 28,900 ₹ 28,000 128GB Wi-Fi ₹ 36,900 ₹ 35,700 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 39,900 ₹ 38,600 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 47,900 ₹ 46,300 iPad mini 4 128GB Wi-Fi ₹ 34,900 ₹ 33,800 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 45,900 ₹ 44,500 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi ₹ 52,900 ₹ 50,800 256GB Wi-Fi ₹ 60,900 ₹ 58,300 512GB Wi-Fi ₹ 76,900 ₹ 73,900 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 63,900 ₹ 61,400 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 71,900 ₹ 68,900 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 87,900 ₹ 84,500 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi ₹ 65,900 ₹ 63,500 256GB Wi-Fi ₹ 73,900 ₹ 70,900 512GB Wi-Fi ₹ 89,900 ₹ 86,400 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 76,900 ₹ 74,100 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 84,900 ₹ 81,400 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹ 1,00,900 ₹ 97,000

Apple MacBook

MacBook Air Old MRP New MRP 128GB SSD ₹ 80,900 ₹ 80,900 256GB SSD ₹ 96,900 ₹ 96,900 12-Inch MacBook 1.2GHz ₹ 1,09,900 ₹ 1,04,800 1.3GHz ₹ 1,34,900 ₹ 1,28,700 13-Inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar) ₹ 1,09,900 ₹ 1,04,900 2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar) ₹ 1,26,900 ₹ 1,21,100 3.1GHz/ 256GB ₹ 1,54,900 ₹ 1,47,900 3.1GHz/ 512GB ₹ 1,71,900 ₹ 1,64,100 15-Inch MacBook Pro 2.8GHz/ 256GB ₹ 2,05,900 ₹ 1,95,800 2.9GHz/ 512GB ₹ 2,39,900 ₹ 2,28,100

Apple Mac

Mac Mini Old MRP New MRP 1.4GHz ₹ 40,990 ₹ 40,990 2.6GHz ₹ 56,990 ₹ 57,700 2.8GHz ₹ 79,990 ₹ 82,100 Mac Pro 3.5GHz 6-Core ₹ 2,49,900 ₹ 2,43,100 3.0GHz 8-Core ₹ 3,29,900 ₹ 3,18,100 21.5-Inch iMac 2.3GHz (Non-Retina) ₹ 90,900 ₹ 90,200 3.0GHz ₹ 1,07,900 ₹ 1,06,400 3.4GHz ₹ 1,24,900 ₹ 1,23,700 27-Inch iMac 3.4GHz ₹ 1,48,900 ₹ 1,47,400 3.5GHz ₹ 1,65,900 ₹ 1,66,000 3.8GHz ₹ 1,89,900 ₹ 1,90,400



