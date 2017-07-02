Post GST Apple reduces the prices of its products: Includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

Written By:

If you are aspiring to buy an Apple product then things might be little easier for now. Well, as you know that the GST has been rolled out and thus while some are expecting the prices of many goods to go up Apple has gone in an opposite direction.

Post GST Apple reduces the prices iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

The company has just announced that it is slashing the maximum retail prices of its several products. And these products include iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac PCs across the Apple lineup.

Well, to begin with, most of the iPhone models seems to have received a price cut. There is a Rs. 1,200 drop for the 32GB iPhone SE and the reduction in prices reach up to a Rs. 6,600 for the latest and high-end iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant.

Moving forward, iPad models have received a price cut starting from Rs. 900 to Rs. 3,900. And what's interesting is that the price cut is valid even for the newly announced iPad Pro models.

However, MacBook Air prices remain the same, but if you interested in the pro series then the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro models have received a price cut of Rs. 5,100 and Rs. 11,800. Mac Pro, as well as some iMac models, has also received a price cut.

What's interesting is that the newly announced Mac models have also received price cuts and they are yet to be available in the market. While those may be the price cuts, 27-inch iMac models and Mac Mini will see a slight price bump.

To put the price cuts in perspective we have created a list of all the products that Apple is offering and their new revised rates. So you can check below if the product you are interested in falls in the bracket or not.

Apple iPhone

iPhone SE

   Old MRP    

  New MRP  

32GB

₹ 27,200  

₹ 26,000  

128GB

₹ 37,200  

₹ 35,000  

iPhone 6S

  

32GB

₹ 50,000  

₹ 46,900  

128GB

₹ 60,000  

₹ 55,900  

iPhone 6S Plus 

  

32GB

₹ 60,000  

₹ 56,100  

128GB

₹ 70,000  

₹ 65,000  

iPhone 7

  

32GB

₹ 60,000  

₹ 56,200  

128GB

₹ 70,000  

₹ 65,200  

256GB

₹ 80,000  

₹ 74,400  

iPhone 7 Plus

  

32GB

₹ 72,000  

₹ 67,300  

128GB

₹ 82,000  

₹ 76,200  

256GB

₹ 92,000  

₹ 85,400  


Apple iPad

iPad

   Old MRP  

   New MRP 

32GB Wi-Fi

₹ 28,900  

₹ 28,000  

128GB Wi-Fi

₹ 36,900  

₹ 35,700  

32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

₹ 39,900  

₹ 38,600  

128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

₹ 47,900  

₹ 46,300  

iPad mini 4

  

128GB Wi-Fi

₹ 34,900  

₹ 33,800  

128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

₹ 45,900  

₹ 44,500  

10.5-inch iPad Pro

  

64GB Wi-Fi

₹ 52,900  

₹ 50,800  

256GB Wi-Fi

₹ 60,900  

₹ 58,300  

512GB Wi-Fi

₹ 76,900  

₹ 73,900  

64GB Wi-Fi  + Cellular

₹ 63,900  

₹ 61,400  

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

₹ 71,900  

₹ 68,900  

512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

₹ 87,900  

₹ 84,500  

12.9-inch iPad Pro

  

64GB Wi-Fi

₹ 65,900  

₹ 63,500  

256GB Wi-Fi

₹ 73,900  

₹ 70,900  

512GB Wi-Fi

₹ 89,900  

₹ 86,400  

64GB Wi-Fi  + Cellular

₹ 76,900  

₹ 74,100  

256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular 

₹ 84,900  

₹ 81,400  

512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular

 ₹ 1,00,900  

₹ 97,000  

Apple MacBook

MacBook Air

  Old MRP   

  New MRP   

128GB SSD

₹ 80,900  

₹ 80,900  

256GB SSD

₹ 96,900  

₹ 96,900  

12-Inch MacBook

  

1.2GHz

₹ 1,09,900  

₹ 1,04,800  

1.3GHz

₹ 1,34,900  

₹ 1,28,700  

13-Inch MacBook Pro

  

2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar)

  ₹ 1,09,900  

₹ 1,04,900  

2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar) 

₹ 1,26,900  

₹ 1,21,100  

3.1GHz/ 256GB

₹ 1,54,900  

₹ 1,47,900  

3.1GHz/ 512GB

₹ 1,71,900  

₹ 1,64,100  

15-Inch MacBook Pro

  

2.8GHz/ 256GB

₹ 2,05,900  

₹ 1,95,800  

2.9GHz/ 512GB

₹ 2,39,900  

₹ 2,28,100  

Apple Mac

Mac Mini

   Old MRP   

   New MRP  

1.4GHz

₹ 40,990  

₹ 40,990  

2.6GHz

₹ 56,990  

₹ 57,700  

2.8GHz

₹ 79,990  

₹ 82,100  

Mac Pro

  

3.5GHz 6-Core

₹ 2,49,900  

₹ 2,43,100  

3.0GHz 8-Core

₹ 3,29,900  

₹ 3,18,100  

21.5-Inch iMac

  

2.3GHz (Non-Retina) 

₹ 90,900  

₹ 90,200  

3.0GHz

₹ 1,07,900  

₹ 1,06,400  

3.4GHz

₹ 1,24,900  

₹ 1,23,700  

27-Inch iMac

  

3.4GHz

₹ 1,48,900  

₹ 1,47,400  

3.5GHz

₹ 1,65,900  

₹ 1,66,000  

3.8GHz

₹ 1,89,900  

₹ 1,90,400  


Apple Watch

Apple Watch

   Old MRP   

   New MRP   

Apple Watch (Series 1) 

₹ 23,900  

₹ 22,900  

Apple Watch (Series 2)

₹ 32,900  

₹ 31,600  

Apple Watch Nike+

₹ 32,900  

₹ 31,600  

Apple Watch Edition

₹ 1,10,900  

₹ 1,05,700  



Read More About apple | gst | iPhone | ipad | macbook | smartphones | tablets | computers | laptops | news

Story first published: Sunday, July 2, 2017, 18:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers