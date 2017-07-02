Post GST Apple reduces the prices of its products: Includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

If you are aspiring to buy an Apple product then things might be little easier for now. Well, as you know that the GST has been rolled out and thus while some are expecting the prices of many goods to go up Apple has gone in an opposite direction.
The company has just announced that it is slashing the maximum retail prices of its several products. And these products include iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac PCs across the Apple lineup.
Well, to begin with, most of the iPhone models seems to have received a price cut. There is a Rs. 1,200 drop for the 32GB iPhone SE and the reduction in prices reach up to a Rs. 6,600 for the latest and high-end iPhone 7 Plus 256GB variant.
Moving forward, iPad models have received a price cut starting from Rs. 900 to Rs. 3,900. And what's interesting is that the price cut is valid even for the newly announced iPad Pro models.
However, MacBook Air prices remain the same, but if you interested in the pro series then the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro models have received a price cut of Rs. 5,100 and Rs. 11,800. Mac Pro, as well as some iMac models, has also received a price cut.
What's interesting is that the newly announced Mac models have also received price cuts and they are yet to be available in the market. While those may be the price cuts, 27-inch iMac models and Mac Mini will see a slight price bump.
To put the price cuts in perspective we have created a list of all the products that Apple is offering and their new revised rates. So you can check below if the product you are interested in falls in the bracket or not.
Apple iPhone
iPhone SE
Old MRP
New MRP
32GB
₹ 27,200
₹ 26,000
128GB
₹ 37,200
₹ 35,000
iPhone 6S
32GB
₹ 50,000
₹ 46,900
128GB
₹ 60,000
₹ 55,900
iPhone 6S Plus
32GB
₹ 60,000
₹ 56,100
128GB
₹ 70,000
₹ 65,000
iPhone 7
32GB
₹ 60,000
₹ 56,200
128GB
₹ 70,000
₹ 65,200
256GB
₹ 80,000
₹ 74,400
iPhone 7 Plus
32GB
₹ 72,000
₹ 67,300
128GB
₹ 82,000
₹ 76,200
256GB
₹ 92,000
₹ 85,400
Apple iPad
iPad
Old MRP
New MRP
32GB Wi-Fi
₹ 28,900
₹ 28,000
128GB Wi-Fi
₹ 36,900
₹ 35,700
32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 39,900
₹ 38,600
128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 47,900
₹ 46,300
iPad mini 4
128GB Wi-Fi
₹ 34,900
₹ 33,800
128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 45,900
₹ 44,500
10.5-inch iPad Pro
64GB Wi-Fi
₹ 52,900
₹ 50,800
256GB Wi-Fi
₹ 60,900
₹ 58,300
512GB Wi-Fi
₹ 76,900
₹ 73,900
64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 63,900
₹ 61,400
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 71,900
₹ 68,900
512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 87,900
₹ 84,500
12.9-inch iPad Pro
64GB Wi-Fi
₹ 65,900
₹ 63,500
256GB Wi-Fi
₹ 73,900
₹ 70,900
512GB Wi-Fi
₹ 89,900
₹ 86,400
64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 76,900
₹ 74,100
256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 84,900
₹ 81,400
512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular
₹ 1,00,900
₹ 97,000
Apple MacBook
MacBook Air
Old MRP
New MRP
128GB SSD
₹ 80,900
₹ 80,900
256GB SSD
₹ 96,900
₹ 96,900
12-Inch MacBook
1.2GHz
₹ 1,09,900
₹ 1,04,800
1.3GHz
₹ 1,34,900
₹ 1,28,700
13-Inch MacBook Pro
2.3GHz/ 128GB (Non-Touch Bar)
₹ 1,09,900
₹ 1,04,900
2.3GHz/ 256GB (Non-Touch Bar)
₹ 1,26,900
₹ 1,21,100
3.1GHz/ 256GB
₹ 1,54,900
₹ 1,47,900
3.1GHz/ 512GB
₹ 1,71,900
₹ 1,64,100
15-Inch MacBook Pro
2.8GHz/ 256GB
₹ 2,05,900
₹ 1,95,800
2.9GHz/ 512GB
₹ 2,39,900
₹ 2,28,100
Apple Mac
Mac Mini
Old MRP
New MRP
1.4GHz
₹ 40,990
₹ 40,990
2.6GHz
₹ 56,990
₹ 57,700
2.8GHz
₹ 79,990
₹ 82,100
Mac Pro
3.5GHz 6-Core
₹ 2,49,900
₹ 2,43,100
3.0GHz 8-Core
₹ 3,29,900
₹ 3,18,100
21.5-Inch iMac
2.3GHz (Non-Retina)
₹ 90,900
₹ 90,200
3.0GHz
₹ 1,07,900
₹ 1,06,400
3.4GHz
₹ 1,24,900
₹ 1,23,700
27-Inch iMac
3.4GHz
₹ 1,48,900
₹ 1,47,400
3.5GHz
₹ 1,65,900
₹ 1,66,000
3.8GHz
₹ 1,89,900
₹ 1,90,400
Apple Watch
Apple Watch
Old MRP
New MRP
Apple Watch (Series 1)
₹ 23,900
₹ 22,900
Apple Watch (Series 2)
₹ 32,900
₹ 31,600
Apple Watch Nike+
₹ 32,900
₹ 31,600
Apple Watch Edition
₹ 1,10,900
₹ 1,05,700