Post GST Flipkart announces price cut on several Lenovo smartphones for a limited period

Flipkart has just announced a special offer on several of the Lenovo branded smartphones on its e-commerce site. There are flat discounts starting from Rs. 500 and it goes up to a maximum of Rs. 3,500 on some smartphones.

What is the significance of this special one-day sale? Well, it marks the second anniversary of Lenovo's K-series smartphones which if you recall first went on sale via the online retailer in 2015. Flipkart has said that the sale has begun Monday midnight (12 am Tuesday) and it will go on until Tuesday midnight (11:59 pm Tuesday).

Commenting on the announcement, Ayyapan Rajagopal, Senior Director Smartphones at Flipkart said, "At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to partner with strong brands and bring the best products to our customers. Our partnership with Lenovo has been very successful since we first launched Lenovo K3 Note in 2015 followed by Lenovo K5 Plus, the Lenovo K5 Note, and Lenovo K6 Power - each of which has been blockbusters. We take pride to associate with a brand that is known for innovation and outstanding products and hope in the coming years we celebrate many such milestones".

In any case, this is a good news for consumers. Below are some of the smartphones under Flipkart's one day sale.

Lenovo K5 Note

The Lenovo K5 Note 32GB model is getting a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 and is now available at Rs. 9,499. The 64GB variant is getting a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 and is now available at Rs. 12,499.

Lenovo P2

The Lenovo P2 4GB RAM model is getting a flat discount of Rs. 3,500 and is now available at Rs. 13,499. The 3GB variant is also getting a flat discount of Rs. 3,500 and is now available at Rs. 13,499.

Lenovo K5 Plus

The Lenovo K5 Plus 3GB variant is getting a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 and is now available at Rs. 7,499.

Lenovo K6 Power

The Lenovo K6 Power is also getting a flat discount of Rs. 500 but for this smartphone, the offer is valid only on prepaid orders.