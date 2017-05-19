Pre-order Galaxy S8 and S8+ and redeem free wireless charger

Here is a great news for Indian customers. If you have already pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+, you can now redeem a free wireless charger.

We have seen similar kind of offers by Samsung for pre-order customers from other countries and now it's the time for Indians to grab this free convertible wireless fast charger along with S8 and S8+ smartphones as a pre-order gift. The customers who have pre-ordered the device have started receiving a message from Samsung telling that they can claim a free charger now.

Get a coupon code first To begin with this offer, you need a coupon code first. So, login to My Galaxy app by using the same phone number which was used for pre-ordering the phone. Once done, you will be able to see a banner ad which asks you to redeem the offer. Also Read: Teardown of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus shows what's inside Now, you should click on this banner ad which pops up a Get Coupon button. Hitting on this button generates a coupon code which is required to avail this offer. How to redeem this offer? Once you have the coupon code in hand, head to Samsung Shop and add a wireless charger to the cart. Now enter the coupon code you generated in the first step to convert the price of the charger from Rs. 4,499 to Rs. 0. Complete this ordering process by agreeing to the terms and conditions by Samsung for cash on delivery. When is the last date? For now, the last date to redeem this offer is June 30th. So, hurry up and avail this exciting offer before it ends. If you have pre-ordered the device earlier and did not receive any message from the company, then you don't have to worry. Samsung will notify you about this offer as soon as it is made available to you.