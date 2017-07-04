Press render leaked: Moto Z2 Force with rear dual cameras launching soon?

If you want to get information about any Moto phone, Evan Blass is your guy. The popular leakster has again leaked a press render of the Motorola Moto Z2 Force through his Twitter account.

As some of you may be aware, Lenovo-owned Motorola was expected to unveil its flagship Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force on June 30. However, the company made no announcements on that date. This shouldn't upset the Moto fans as the tweet made by Blass suggests an imminent launch of the Moto Z2 Force in the US. Unlike last year's models, it is assumed that the Moto Z2 Force will be available via multiple carriers.

Looking at the image, you can spot the AT&T logo placed just above the Moto Mods accessories connector. So naturally, it should be the AT&T edition of Moto Z2 Force. Earlier reports have stated that the smartphone would be available through other operators as well. It is expected that all the large carriers of the US would sell the Moto Z2 Force.

Unfortunately, the leakster has not given us an exact timeline of the launch.

Speaking of the design, the rear panel of the alleged Moto Z2 Force holds a slightly protruded dual camera setup. Accompanied by a LED flash below, the sensors are placed in a circular housing. The company's signature 'M' branding is at the center.

Up front, the device has a physical home button, which should work as a fingerprint sensor too. It is also worth pointing out that the render shows the phone without a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the specs front, the Moto Z2 Force is rumored to arrive with a 5.5-inch ShatterShield display that delivers a QHD resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. Powering the device would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4GB of RAM.