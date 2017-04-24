Press renders of Moto Z2 Play leaked: No major changes in design

After announcing the most anticipated Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones, now the company is into the development of other Motorola devices. The previous week, leaked images of the Moto Z2 Force emerged online.

Now, a press render of the Moto Z2 Play obtained by TechnoBuffalo has allowed us to take a look at the device. As you can see from the images, the device doesn't look much different from its predecessor Moto Z play. It has the same shimmering gold trim and thin frame. On the back, there is the typical cyclops camera hump and the company's logo.

The position of the front camera, front flash, earpiece and light sensor has remained unchanged as well.

Coming to the changes, the home button, which also works as the fingerprint scanner, now has a pill-shape. The shape of the front LED flash has been changed too. The rear view of the Moto Z2 Play reveals a new antenna line running along the entire border. The moto mod connector pins have been redesigned as well.

According to the images, the smartphone is going to be thinner than its predecessor.

As the Moto Z2 Play is not going to be much different design-wise, it is expected to come with better features and specifications than last year's Moto Z Play.

Moto Z Play is powered by a Snapdragon 625 teamed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It packs a large 3510mAH battery, which is sufficient to keep the lights on for longer hours.

Interestingly, you can see the date of June 8 on the screen, which could be the launching date of Moto Z2 Play. However, the company hasn't spilled any beans regarding the release of the smartphone yet.

