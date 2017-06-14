Purported Google Pixel 2 render shows horizontal rear dual cameras and bezel-less display

Earlier today, DBS Designing shared a concept video of the upcoming Google Pixel 2. The concept model sports a spectacular design with bezel-less display and vertically stacked dual rear cameras.

Now, another render said to be of the Google Pixel 2 has popped up on Weibo and Android Headlines has noticed it. Well as expected, the alleged Google Pixel 2 comes with an edge-to-edge display and dual cameras on its back. However, the camera sensors are placed side by side. To be very honest, this doesn't seem like a legit picture and looks more of a creation of a fan. This is because the handset in the image doesn't appear much different than the original Pixel phone.

The only difference being, the full-screen display and dual camera setup. The bezels on the sides of the display are really narrow, while the top and bottom bezels are relatively thicker. The top bezel holds the selfie camera.

On the back side of the device, there is a LED flash housed beside the camera sensors. You can see the circular fingerprint scanner below the camera module. Some of the earlier rumors have claimed that the Google Pixel 2 won't come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

However, this latest leaked render shows the standard headphone jack at the bottom side of the smartphone. It is unlike the original Pixel phones, which have the audio port at the top edge. Other than that, its bottom part also bears the USB Type-C port.

On the right, the power button and the volume rocker can be seen, while the left there lies the SIM slot. Anyway, we expect to see much more leaks about the Google Pixel 2 in the upcoming days.