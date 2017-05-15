Purported image of OnePlus 5 reveals horizontally placed rear dual cameras

Given the crazy numbers of leaks concerning the OnePlus 5 that surface every day, we pretty much know everything about its expected features and specifications. In today's share, a fresh image of the alleged smartphone has been spotted online.

Unfortunately, the image only offers us the rear view of the device. Well, the upper part of its back, to be precise. As you can see, the phone bears a horizontally placed dual-camera setup. By now, it is safe to say that the OnePlus 5 is most likely to come with rear dual cameras. However, the placement of the cameras is still unknown. Some leaks are saying that the cameras will be vertically arranged, while this one suggests otherwise.

There is also a flash right beside the camera sensors. Coming to the design aspect, the phone in the image kind of looks like a Meizu smartphone. Truth to be told, the leakster, with the user name @kjuma, who posted this photo on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, is infamous for fake renders.

If we go by the majority of rumors, the flagship device from OnePlus will feature rear dual cameras that are vertically placed. As we always mention, you should always take these leaks with a pinch of salt since they lack credibility.

As far as the rest of the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 5 is touted come with Snapdragon 835 processor, which will be backed by 6GB/8GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the phone will have either 64GB or 128GB of default storage.

We are also considering the possibility of two different storage variants.

