Purported Meizu X2 image leaked: Features rear dual-camera setup

Today, an image of an unknown Meizu phone has emerged online. The leaked image also contains some of the specifications of the device along with its pricing details. Apparently, the phone is dubbed as the Meizu X2, which could be the successor of the Meizu X that was launched in November last year.

As seen from the image, there are thin bezels on the left and right sides of the phone's display. The top and bottom bezels are thin as well. The home button on the bottom of the phone is expected to also function as a fingerprint reader. Notably, the rear view of the Meizu X2 shows a dual-camera setup, which is placed horizontally. Apparently, the cameras will be equipped with a dual-tone LED flash.

If the image turns out to be authentic, this will be the first phone from Meizu to feature a dual-camera setup. However, the Meizu Pro 7 is rumored to come with dual cameras as well.

The image further reveals that the device's display will come with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. While the display size is not mentioned, the Meizu X2 may come with a 5.5-inch full HD display. However, the company could even upgrade the size from 5.5-inch to 5.7-inch.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio X25 chipset. Besides this, it will pack a 3,350 mAh battery with 18W fast charge support.

Rumors have it, the Meizu X2 will be available in two different variants, in terms of RAM capacity. While the 32GB native storage space will remain the same, one will have 3GB RAM and another will have 4GB RAM.

The former will reportedly carry a price tag of 1,749 Yuan ($253) and the later will cost 1,899 Yuan ($275)Additionally, there will also be a high-end variant of the phone, which will offer 64GB of internal storage bundled with 4GB of RAM. It will be priced at 1,999 Yuan ($289).

