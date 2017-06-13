Purported OnePlus 5 back cover leaks, confirms dual camera setup

It was only on yesterday that the OnePlus CEO confirmed the presence of UFS storage in the OnePlus 5. Now, a leaked photo sheds light on the possible design of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Well, the alleged back cover of the OnePlus 5 has been leaked via the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, revealing the possible design of the device. There seems to be nothing new in terms of design as the back of the smartphone was teased by OnePlus itself on Twitter in the last week showing the design partially.

USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack confirmed

The leaked back cover of the OnePlus 5 somewhat confirms the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack, the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille at the bottom of the smartphone. Besides this, the device

Dual rear camera is also seen

What appears to be the back cover of the OnePlus 5 also shows the presence of a horizontally positioned dual rear camera lenses. The LED flash is located at the middle of the OnePlus 5's top while the camera is positioned towards the top left. For those who have missed, the recent OnePlus 5 video teaser that surfaced on Twitter also shows such a camera and lens arrangement. If the rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 5 will arrive with a 16MP dual camera setup at its rear and a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

OnePlus 5 is all set to be unveiled globally on June 20. The Indian launch will happen on June 22 and the company is hosting pop-up events for the same in major cities across the country. Interestingly, the OnePlus 5 sale will debut on the same day of its launch.

Going by the existing rumors and speculations, the OnePlus 5 will be launched with the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired 8GB RAM. Also, the smartphone is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.