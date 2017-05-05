Purported Oppo Find 9 design sketches spotted online

Last month an image of the alleged Oppo Find 9 had surfaced online, which suggested that the phone would come with an almost bezel-less display. However, that picture seemed more like a concept model than the real one. Now, fresh design sketches of the upcoming Oppo Find 9 has hit the web, giving us some idea of how the device would look like.

Keeping in line with the previous leak, this sketch also reveals that the smartphone would sport bezel-less display and a relatively wider body. Apparently, there is no physical home button on the front of the device. Additionally, following the recent trend, the phone lacks the headphone jack. The sketches further reveal that the Oppo Find 9 will likely to have speakers on its both sides.

According to the image, the handset would flaunt a dual camera setup at the back. Other than that, no information has been obtained from this picture.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that the Oppo Find 9 has been spotted in leaks. Back in January, the speculations claimed that the smartphone will be released this year in two different variants: one with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with the Snapdragon 653 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

As far as the rest of the specifications are concerned, the Oppo Find 9 is rumored to be ship with 4GB/6GB of RAM teamed with up to 128GB of expandable default storage.

On the software front, the device will possibly run on Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box.

As with all the rumors, you are recommended to take this information with a grain of salt. Also, we hope Oppo launches the smartphone in a next few months.

