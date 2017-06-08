Purported schematics of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus leaked

The rumors about the yet-to-be-launched iPhone 8 never seem to be at rest. The hype is justified since Apple is expected to turn heads with the 10th anniversary model of iPhone.

It was just yesterday when we reported about a new set of leaked images said to be of the upcoming device. Yet again a new leak revealing the design of iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus has emerged online. A Twitter user with the handle @VenyaGeskin1 has posted some pictures containing the final drawings for both the devices. He claims that these diagrams are employed in the production of the two phones.

Let's being with the iPhone 8. It measures at 143.4×70.77×7.51mm leaving out the dual-camera bump on the back. Keeping in line with previous leaks, the iPhone 8 shown in the latest render also sports a bezel-less OLED display.

The device doesn't feature any buttons, which suggests that the fingerprint scanner will be embedded underneath the front display. This cannot be considered as brand-new information as well since we have come across multiple leaks before that have claimed the same thing.

Other than that, you can see a vertically stacked rear camera setup on the device. Even though it is safe to say that the iPhone 8 will come with dual cameras on its back, the alignment of the sensors remains a mystery.

Unlike the recent leak, some reports have hinted towards a horizontally arranged rear dual cameras. So we have to wait until the official launch to put an end to our confusions.

Coming to the iPhone 7s Plus, its partial dimensions are 158.38×78.1 mm. However, the thickness of the device has not been mentioned. From the looks of it, the phone looks the same as the current iPhone 7 Plus and it bears rear dual cameras placed in a horizontal housing.