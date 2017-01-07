Purported Specifications of LG G6 Leaked Yet Again Suggesting 5.3-inch QHD Screen!

At the CES 2017, LG officially confirmed that they would be moving away from the modular design with its LG G6. And today, supposed specifications of the LG G6 leaked online.

All the previous rumors leaked till date suggested that the G6 will feature a 5.5-inch QHD screen, but today's leak confirms that the phone will retain the same 5.3-inch QHD display as its predecessor LG G5. The leak also says that the phone will be priced around $600 (approx. Rs. 50,000).

The LG G6 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. The leaked renders of the phone confirmed the metal and glass body design, and that paves the way for wireless charging and IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating.

The LG G6 is said to feature the same dual camera as its predecessor with the same mechanism as it's one camera acting as a standard one and the other one will be a wide-angle lens. Rumors also say that the LG G6 will be launched this month itself and will be partially showcased at the MWC 2017.

