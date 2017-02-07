Purported specifications of the HTC 11 have leaked online

There are countless rumors floating around the internet regarding the flagship devices from all the major vendors. While Samsung pushed the launch date of their Galaxy S8 on March 29, HTC might be sticking to their routine flagship cycle and planning to release the HTC 11 sometime in April 2017.

An image posted on Weibo, Chinese microblogging platform revealed the complete specifications of the phone. The image suggests that the HTC 11 will sport a display resolution of 1556*2550 pixels, which is clearly QHD panel, but the screen size is still under wraps.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The picture also revealed that the phone will have 128GB of internal storage, but there are no details regarding the storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

The phone in the image is running Android 7.12 Nougat based on HTC Sense UI 9.0, which is already expected. Apart from this, there are no details regarding the camera and battery capacity of the phone.

The HTC 11 will be unveiled in mid-April or on April 11. What do you think of this new leak? Let us know in the comments section below.