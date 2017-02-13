New N5 smartphone launch pegged for February 22, but it's not from Nokia

Lately, a lot of information about the upcoming Nokia smartphones are surfacing online. Last week, we came across a leaked photo of a Nokia phone and that the company is in plans to revive the iconic N series. Following the same, Lee Soon, the CEO of 360 Mobiles (formerly known as Qiku) posted that the device belongs to the N series.

Today Soon has come up with fresh details on this upcoming phone from 360 Mobiles. Via a Weibo post, he has confirmed that the company is announcing a device named N5. The launch teaser of the phone surfaced online reading, "N series once more", alleging that its launch might happen in the coming days. Moreover, there are rumors that this phone might be launched on February 22 and that the invite also includes an image of the Nokia N81.

Going by the rumors, the 360 Mobiles N5 is claimed to look like the Nokia N series - Nokia N81 and Nokia N95. Contradictorily, the images of the phone spotted on the TENAA listing suggests that it will be having a different form factor than the older Nokia N series phones. The images tip at the presence of a full metallic chassis and the usual touch-sensitive buttons at the bottom of the screen.

Going by the TENAA listing, the device in question is claimed to arrive with the model number 1605-A01. It is said to feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employ a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 653 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the 360 Mobiles N5 is said to feature 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB and a 3,290mAh battery. The phone is alleged to be priced at 2,000 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,500).

