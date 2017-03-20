Qualcomm 205 SoC launched for 4G VoLTE feature phones

Qualcomm has unveiled the Qualcomm 205 SoC, its latest offering that is targeted at the emerging markets. This new chip is meant for the feature phones and supports LTE and 4G VoLTE as well.

The Qualcomm 205 SoC is aimed at the features priced in the sub Rs. 3,500 price bracket. Such phones are popular in the emerging markets such as India, South East Asia, and Latin America. Its highlight is the support for LTE Cat. 4 modem offering download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. It is designed to support micro-enterprises, consumers and others communicate via VoLTE and VoWi-Fi.

There is a significant demand for the feature phones in the Indian market. In the official blog post, Qualcomm has stated that the latest SoC is designed for ODMs and OEMs that service consumers who may not be able to gain access to these affordable, high-quality, and reliable mobile devices.

Besides the 4G VoLTE connectivity, the Qualcomm 205 SoC includes support for 3G and 2G networks as well. It has support for dual SIM, ANT+, FM radio, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. The chipset has a dual-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz. It supports up to 3MP front and rear camera sensors and display with VGA 800 x 480 pixels resolution. It offers support for Linux-based OS and HD video streaming too.

Those devices that are expected to be released in the quarter of this year can use the Qualcomm 205 SoC. Also, it is compatible with the entry-level Snapdragon 210/212 SoC, which will make it easy for the manufacturers to quickly migrate their designs to the latest one.