Qualcomm to develop three new mid range processors; Snapdragon 660, 630 and 635 SoCs

Qualcomm is reportedly working on the development of new 600 series Snapdragon processors. According to a report, the company is rumored to be working on three new chipsets which are supposedly the Snapdragon 630, Snapdragon 635, and Snapdragon 660 SoCs.

GizmoChina notes, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 635 chips will be enhanced versions of the highly efficient Snapdragon 625 chipset which Xiaomi is using in its Redmi Note 4 and 4X smartphone. As you might know or if you have seen the review of the Redmi Note 4 smartphone the SD 625 is said to have very efficient power management and heat reduction features. Similarly, the Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 635 are expected to bring in such features and more.

According to the leak, both mid-range chips is expected to use eight Cortex-A53 cores in an octa-core arrangement. However, it's just a rumor and that it could have an entirely different setup. We will get to know once Qualcomm makes it official. No further details of both rumored SoCs have been disclosed but since they will be upgrades of the SD 625, the new versions should come with more enhanced features.

Additionally, Qualcomm could come with a Snapdragon 660 chip. As per GizmoChina, this chip will be manufactured using Samsung 14nm LPP process and could have an octa-core arrangement in combination with Cortex-A73 and A53 cores. The SD 660 is also said to come with the Adreno 512 GPU and support for dual-channel LPDDR4X-1866 memory, UFS 2.1 storage, up to 24MP camera, LTE Cat. 10 and three carrier aggregation.

Interestingly, it has been said that OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi will likely feature the chip in their upcoming smartphones. The Snapdragon 660 is tipped to be launched in September.

However, with the announcement of this news, we can only assume that the premier chipset manufacturer is aiming to maintain its strong foothold in the mid-range and low-end smartphone.