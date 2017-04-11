Qualcomm reacts to Apple lawsuit, files Answer and Counterclaims

Following the lawsuit filed by Apple against Qualcomm in January this year, the chip maker has filed an answer today. It has also counterclaimed against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

Qualcomm's filing sheds light on the value of those technologies that they have invented, contributed and shared with the tech industry all through its licensing program. The company has also detailed Apple's failure to engage in negotiations for the license to 3G and 4G standard patents. The filing by Qualcomm outlines how Apple breached the agreements, and mis-characterized agreements as well as negotiations.

It accuses that Apple had interfered with the long standing agreements of Qualcomm's licenses that make iPads and iPhones. It is claimed to have encouraged regulatory attacks on the chip maker's business in several jurisdictions across the world by making false statements and misrepresenting facts. Apple is claimed to have threatened Qualcomm to prevent it from making any public comparisons about the performance of iPhones using the chipset.

Also, it is accused to have chosen not to utilize the full performance of Qualcomm's modem chips used in the iPhone 7 and misrepresented the performance disparity that exists between iPhones using Qualcomm modems and those using competitor-supplied modems.

Among the rest, Qualcomm seeks damages from Apple for reneging on its assurances in several agreements and enjoin Apple from further interference with their agreements with the companies that make iPhones and iPads for Apple.