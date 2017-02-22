Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 to support Android Things later this year

Last year Google released Android Things as a developer preview, which was the simplified build of Android for Internet of Things devices. However, the devices that actually supported it were very few such as Raspberry Pi 3 and Intel Edison and Joule.

Turns out, even Qualcomm wants to release supporting hardware in the same line. The chipset company which has been shot with lawsuits recently by Apple has announced to add support for the Android Things operating system on Snapdragon 210 processors with X5 LTE modems.

But support for Android Things on Snapdragon 210 processors is not going to happen soon but can be anticipated to be available later this year.

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon processors are likely to be the first commercial System-on-Chip solutions to offer integrated 4G LTE support for this OS. Snapdragon 210 processor running Android Things OS will allow manufactures and developers to harness the power of the Google Cloud Platform and Google services over 4G LTE in their IoT solutions.

Additionally, support for Google Cast for Audio can help facilitate the development of innovative consumer devices.

"We are very pleased to add support for Android Things OS on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon 210 processor and bring these exciting new development options to our IoT customers," said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Manufacturers will be able to use their expertise in Android and Snapdragon processors to help them quickly create and commercialize a variety of connected devices. They will have access to familiar connectivity environments, including cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; support for a wide array of sensors; camera, graphics, multimedia and rich UI capabilities.

Additionally the platform offers hardware-based security; Google services and cloud integration; well-known development tools such as Qualcomm Technologies' development platforms, Android Studio and the Android SDK; widely-available test and optimization tools, and more, allowing for rapid development of scalable, cost-effective and security-focused IoT solutions.

The Snapdragon 210 processor features integrated 4G LTE-Advanced Cat 4 connectivity with carrier aggregation, high-quality multimedia experiences with Full-HD (1080p) playback with hardware HEVC, high performance and power efficiency with quad-core CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 304 graphics, and superior camera capabilities with up to 8 megapixel camera support and leading enhanced computational camera functionalities.

But make sure you don't take Snapdragon 210 as a high-end CPU. We have already seen the SoC being used by some low-end devices like Microsoft Lumia 550 and others.

