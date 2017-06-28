Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 14nm Mobile Platform goes official

At the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform. This is the successor to the yesteryear's Snapdragon 435, which is used in the budget 4G smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 4.

The Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform is the first one in the Snapdragon 400 series to be based on the 14nm FINFET process. It has up to 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A53 cores and the Adreno 506 GPU offering 25% increased performance compared to its predecessor. There is support for Snapdragon X9 LTE modem, Quick Charge 3.0, USB 3.0 and MU-MIMO.

The Snapdragon 450 supports up to 21MP single camera sensors or up to dual 13MP cameras with one being an RGB sensor and the other being a monochrome sensor. This way, the latest Qualcomm offering renders real-time bokeh effect, up to FHD 1080p videos at 60fps, eye-based authentication, and Qualcomm Clear Sight camera features and more.

The octa-core mid-range processor supports Car 7 speeds of up to 300Mbps and Cat 13 speeds of up to 150Mbps. It has support for Wi-Fi calling with LTE call continuity, VoLTE, LTE Dual SIM, LTE Broadcast, and HD and Ultra HD Voice. There is Hexagon DSP and up to QXGA displays with up to 1920x1200 pixels. Also, it brings the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support to the budget smartphones.

The latest one from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 450 will be made available for commercial use to the OEMs in the third quarter of this year. Devices using this platform are expected to be launched in the fourth quarter.

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 836 in July. This will be an incremental update to the Snapdragon 835, the octa-core 10nm Mobile Platform used in the high-end smartphones of this year.