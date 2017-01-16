Qualcomm denies showing Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 at CES 2017

Last week, we had reported that the upcoming Nokia flagship - Nokia 8 was showcased in the Qualcomm's booth at the CES 2017 in Last Vegas. The same was revealed by a couple of videos uploaded to YouTube showing the hands-on and camera comparison of the alleged Nokia 8.

Now the chip maker Qualcomm claims that the videos are fake and has rubbished claims that it leaked the Nokia 8 with the Snapdragon 835 processor at the CES 2017. In a statement that was sent to NokiaMob, Qualcomm has stated that they did not disclose the details of the reference design. It further added that the reports speculating that the Nokia phone with Snapdragon 835 chipset were inaccurate and that the demos were done on their reference design that is a process that they do every year.

Apparently, the phone shown in the video with the Snapdragon 835 SoC is a reference design and we may not see the final product for sure. If the device was made by Nokia, then we can expect to see the launch of the same at the upcoming MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

As of now, the rumors tip that the Nokia 8 might be a flagship smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM for multi-tasking. Also, the device might arrive with a 24MP rear snapper and boot on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

