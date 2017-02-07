Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC benchmark scores leaked

Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB of RAM and running Android 7.1.1 Nougat was spotted on Geekbench revealing the single-core and multi-core benchmark scores.

As per the listing, the chipset (codenamed MSM8998) has managed to score 2004 points on single-core and 6233 points on multi-core. However, do make a note that the chipset in the listing is clocked only at 1.9GHz, which means one can expect a better score at its maximum clock speed.

Also Read: What is Qualcomm Sense ID and How Does it Work?

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S7 powered by Snapdragon 820 chipset clocked at 1.6GHz tops the Geekbench listing with 1785 points (single-core). In comparison, the Snapdragon 835 chipset should do slightly better (if not same) than its predecessor.

For those who are unaware of what’s all the fuss about Snapdragon 835 chipset, most of the flagship smartphones that are yet-to-be-launched this year (including the Samsung Galaxy S8) are rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Also Read: What if Samsung launches the Galaxy S8 with these rumored specs?

And Qualcomm not only made it powerful but also made it more power

efficient meaning flagship phones with great battery life won't be a distant dream anymore. That’s good news, right?