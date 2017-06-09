Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 to go official in July; Snapdragon 845 will arrive in January 2018

Earlier this year, at the CES 2017 in January, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 835 SoC aimed at the high-end devices. Following the launch of this chipset, the flagship smartphones including Galaxy S8/S8+ and Xiaomi Mi 6 have been unveiled with this SoC.

Following the release of the powerful Snapdragon 835 SoC, it looks like chip maker is all set to come up with the next generation processor. The SoC in question is dubbed Snapdragon 836 and it will be the successor to the Snapdragon 835. A recent port on Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site has revealed that the Snapdragon 836 SoC might be released in July.

Qualcomm followed the trend in 2016 too

This is not the first time for the chip maker to release an incremental successor to the existing SoC. Back in 2016, the company did release the Snapdragon 821 as the successor to the Snapdragon 820. The Snapdragon 821 SoCwas used by the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones released last year and the LG G6 that was released earlier this year.

Snapdragon 845 to be launched next year

Besides the Snapdragon 836 SoC, Qualcomm is also tipped to be working on the Snapdragon 845 SoC that might be announced in January 2018. It is said that this one will be the next SoC aimed for the high-end devices.

10nm FinFET process

It is said that the Snapdragon 836 will not have many significant enhancements over the Snapdragon 835 SoC. It makes sense as the improvements will be saved for the next year's Snapdragon 845 Soc. Moreover, the Snapdragon 836 SoC is claimed to be based on Samsung's 10nm FinFET process as its predecessor.