Qualcomm unveils Quick Charge 4 Plus with 15 percent faster-charging abilities

Large manufacturers like Samsung and Sony prefer using Snapdragon chipsets in their smartphones as they boast of rapid charging capabilities. Last year's flagship processor Snapdragon 835 came with the Quick Charge 4.0 feature.

Now, just after 6 months later, Qualcomm has unveiled its improved version, which is being referred to as Quick Charge 4+. The company claims that the new Quick Charge 4+ is 30% more efficient and offers 15% faster charging speed compared to its predecessor. Notably, although Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Xiaomi Mi 6, HTC U11 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium features the Snapdragon 835 SoC, they don't carry the support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Also Read: Nubia Z17 launched: Specifications, pricing and more

So the fact is quite impressive that the recently launched flagship device ZTE Nubia Z17 provides support for Quick Charge 4+.

As demonstrated by the image, the Quick Charge 4+ is up to 3 degrees cooler, up to 15 percent faster and up to 30 percent more efficient than its previous version, the Quick Charge 4.0.

Other than that, Qualcomm has added three more improvements to the new version. For example, the Dual Charge feature in Quick Charge 4+ is equipped with an additional power management IC, so it will be more powerful. The Dual Charge feature divides the charge current which allows for lower thermal dissipation and decreases the charging time at the same time.

Besides this, the Quick Charge 4+ comes with Intelligent Thermal Balancing, which drives the current through the coolest path of dual charging pathways and enables optimized power delivery. It has got another new feature that keeps the device and the USB-C port from overheating.

Source