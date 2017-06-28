Real life Meizu Pro 7 image shows off its secondary E-Ink display

Meizu Pro 7 has been making the rounds of the internet since the past few months. The anticipation surrounding the device is quite high.

Almost every day, we come across some new information about the flagship smartphone. Yet again, some renders said to be of the Meizu Pro 7 has appeared on Gizmochina. While we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these images, they kind of look genuine. The images have allowed us to take a look at both the front and back of the device. One side of the handset is revealed as well, but the image is not clear enough.

Read on to know what have we found out about the Meizu Pro 7 from the latest leak.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Secondary display on the back We think it is safe to say that the Meizu Pro 7 will come with a small-sized secondary display on the back. Keeping in line with all the earlier leaks, the image shows the presence of a secondary E-Ink display positioned at the back of the smartphone. Apparently, the secondary display is a miniature replica of the front home screen. It is quite obvious that this display will notify users for any type of notifications. Apart from that, the rear side of the smartphone holds a dual camera setup accompanied by a LED flash. You can also see the U-shaped antenna lines placed at the top and bottom part. Relatively thicker top and bottom bezels Meizu phones usually come with relatively thicker bezels. Well, it seems like Meizu Pro 7 is no exception. You can see the device has a sizable amount of bezels around the display both at the tip and bottom. Despite the side bezels being quite thin, the black borders around the display can still be seen. In addition, the display will be covered by a curved glass for better protection. As usual, the Pro 7 bears the Meizu's patent mBack button which will double function as a fingerprint scanner. The selfie camera comes without a flash, which is disappointing considering it is a flagship device. Launching on July 7? Just yesterday, we reported that the Meizu Pro 7 could get launched on July 7, which is just a couple of weeks away. Well, no official confirmation has been made yet but the real images leak is surely is an indication that the device will get launched soon. So if not on July 7, we wouldn't have to wait for much to see the smartphone getting unveiled.