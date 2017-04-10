Red Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus are up for pre-order; price starts from Rs. 70,000

On Friday, the new 9.7-inch iPad unveiled in March went up on pre-orders in India. Now, it looks like its the turn of the limited edition red colored iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

While announcing the red iPhones, Apple was believed to release these limited edition models in select countries and that the India release will happen sometime in April. Now, the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have been spotted on the official Croma website. These models are up for pre-order and their pricing starts from Rs. 70,000. The retailer is also offering some interesting offers on these iPhones.

Going by the listing on Croma website, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 7 are priced at Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 80,000 respectively. When it comes to the iPhone 7 Plus, the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 82,000 and Rs. 92,000 respectively. The retailer is offering EMI option, free delivery and exchange offer too on the red color iPhone 7 lineup. However, the listing does not mention any information on the date of availability.

Apart from the Croma website, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus red edition can be purchased from the Apple Authorized Resellers too. Besides the iPhones, the company announced a slew of devices and accessories such as the original iPod Nano,iPad, Apple Watch and Beats accessories in the limited edition Red program.

As per the media reports, it looks like the red iPhones will be made available in the country this week. If this turns out to be true, this variant will be releasing at a time when the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are slated to hit the retail shelves.

