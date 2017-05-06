Red HTC U 11 virtual render video leaked

There has been quite a lot of news regarding the HTC's upcoming flagship phone, HTC U 11. Recently, we got to know that this smartphone is going to ditch audio jack and will come with a headphone adapter instead.

This isn't the end of rumors and leaks. Now, a new leak has popped online showing the red color variant of the same device. A popular leakster Onleaks came up with this new leak showing a video pertaining to this most awaited HTC handset. In this video, the device was featured in a bright red color with a glossy look similar to the blue variant of HTC U Ultra.

Phone with good look These leaked renders are CAD(Computer-assisted-design) based drawings which are either released from the factory or from the case maker. The phone has been designed to look amazing in this leak images with the buttons, sensors, and ports placed clearly and neatly. Also Read: HTC U Ultra Sapphire version is indeed scratch proof: Proves video Top of the device If we observe the top, we can notice a slotted mic-hole. Across that hole, we can see an another pin-hole with a round shape meant for ejecting the SIM/microSD card tray. Bottom design In the bottom, there is a USB-C port and two small holes around it where one is slotted and another is pin-holed. According to few sources, one can be an in-call mic whereas the purpose of other hole is not clear yet. You can also see a speaker grille beside it which looks similar to the Google Pixel design. Edge of HTC U 11 Speaking on the left edge of the phone, there is no buttons or trays. But it is designed to be touch sensitive, so we can use HTC's squeezable gestures. On the right side, it comes with the hardware keys - the power button and a volume rocker. Also Read: HTC U11 to come with headphone adapter; ditches audio jack Front look As expected, we can see a fingerprint scanner just under the display. The display is designed to be flat and may be of 5.45-inches. It comes with a bezel edge which gives it a look of a curved screen. Glossy back Back of the device has a glossy red texture which makes it look attractive. There is a 12MP camera with a round camera ring. There is no laser-assist sensor window which was found in the HTC 10. Also Read: HTC U 11 video teaser shows Edge Sense; appears on AnTuTu again It is not sure whether this sensor will be included in the final design or it is skipped in this leaked image. What we know so far If we put together all the leaks and rumors of HTC U 11, we can say that this smartphone will come with the latest Snapdragon 835 chip from Qualcomm and 4GB/6GB of RAM. The device will be backed by a 3,000 mAh battery and has a 16MP selfie shooter.

