Red color Meizu Pro 6 Plus live images leaked

Smartphone vendors today are more focused into playing with color schemes as consumers these days are thinking beyond just a Black, White, Gold and Silver devices. Well, to attract more and more customers, smartphone vendors have are working on bringing various color options for their devices.

It's just last week that we had reported about Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X launch in sea green color. Not only that, lately, even HTC announced the U Ultra in new color variants which include - sapphire blue and cosmetic pink.

Well, looks like Meizu is also trying to bring out a red color smartphone, almost similar to that of the Oppo R9S which gained wide popularity.

Launched last year, Meizu Pro 6 Plus will now hit the market in a brand new color variant - "Red". The smartphone was earlier announced in three color schemes - Gold, Silver, and Gray.

However, by announcing the Meizu Pro 8 Plus in Red color, the smartphone vendor is aiming to stir the entire smartphone space. Well, rumors as such that the red Meizu phone is only for the Chinese market and may not be released worldwide.

To recall the specifications, this dual SIM smartphone sports a 5.7 - inch 3D touch display. As per the storage options, Meizu Pro 6 Plus includes 4GB of RAM with 64GB and a 128GB memory unit.

Further running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the smartphone in terms of optics features a 12MP rear camera, whereas fits a 5MP selfie shooter in the front.

Well, if the rumors are to be believed, for now, the red variant of Meizu Pro 6 Plus will hit the market with the same specifications and price tag. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, as Meizu hasn't produced any official statement on the same.

