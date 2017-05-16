Red variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X to launch tomorrow

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 4X back in February. The smartphone came in two different native storage variants: the basic one with 32GB and 3GB RAM, and the high-end version with 64GB and 4GB RAM. The device was originally released in a variety of colors including Matte Black, Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold, Cherry Powder and Teal.

Now, Xiaomi has decided to come up with a new color variant of the Redmi Note 4X. The Chinese company has posted a teaser image on its official Weibo page hinting that the Redmi Note 4X will get a Red color variant tomorrow. According to the post, it will be available on a particular platform called Jingdong. However, we don't know when Xiaomi plans to introduce this Red variant to other countries.

To refresh your memories, let's go through the specifications and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X.

Display and software In terms of display, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels at a PPI of 403 pixels per inch. On the software front, the Redmi Note 4X runs on Mi 10, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Impressive Hardware The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X packs a non-removable Li-Po 4100mAh battery under the hood, which is sufficient to keep the lights on for longer hours. The heart of the device is an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor running at 2.1GHz. As mentioned earlier, it has 32GB/64GB of inbuilt storage. Moreover, the storage space can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. As far as the RAM capacity is concerned, the Redmi Note 4X ships with 3GB/4GB of RAM. Cameras The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X features a 13MP primary shooter on the back. Up front, there is also an 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calls. Connectivity options Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that offers support for both Micro-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G. Additionally, the phone also has sensors like Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. Pricing The standard version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is available at 699 Yuan. However, the company might release the Red color variant with a slightly higher price tag. We will know for sure when the device gets officially unveiled tomorrow.

