Redmi Note 4: 2 lakh units of Xiaomi phone sold in minutes

Flipkart made history yet again today, selling nearly 2 lakh units of the latest Redmi Note 4, within a few minutes of launching the sale.

Redmi Note 4, which made its world debut in India, is available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale drew a phenomenal response from customers in India, and the unprecedented number of phones sold, made this the biggest-ever sale of any smartphone in India.

Redmi Note 4, which is priced starting from INR 9,999, is a gorgeously designed successor to the widely-acclaimed Redmi Note 3, which became the highest-shipped smartphone ever in the history of India's online market in any given quarter, according to IDC.

Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 625 processor, and a 4100mAh battery, which lasts up to 25% longer than the Redmi Note 3.

Nearly two lakh units were sold on Flipkart within the first few minutes of the sale going live. Over 2 million unique customers visited the product page of Redmi Note 4 with almost 1 million notify me requests before the device went live on Flipkart

Commenting on the success, Mr. Ajay Yadav, Head - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, 'Over the last few years, we have seen an increasing demand for affordable, premium-grade smartphones drawing interest among consumers.

The phenomenal response we have seen with the Redmi Note 4, once again indicates the trust and value that our customers place on Flipkart, when it comes to shopping for their favourite mobile phones.

Flipkart has been the preferred partner of choice for leading global phone brands, and with these exclusive partnerships coupled with our easy payment options, we will continue to lead and innovate in this space."

Redmi Note 4 is a step above Redmi Note 3 in every sense. It comes with its enhanced innovations in Design, Camera and battery performance making it one of the most power efficient devices in the market.

It gives us every reason to be extremely bullish about it in the Indian market and we are extremely humbled by the love of Mi Fans it has received in the first sale itself.

This also gives us faith to keep working hard to make higher quantity of products available to all our fans with the support of our exclusive partner Flipkart, "said Raghu Reddy, Head - Online Sales, Xiaomi

