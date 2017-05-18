Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 to be named Galaxy Note FE; pegged to arrive in June end

It is known that Samsung is prepping to launch the refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7. There are many speculations regarding the exact release date of this device.

The original Note 7 was discontinued by the South Korean tech giant in October last year due to a series of explosions caused by the faulty batteries. The device hardly lived for three months after its announcements. Though the company recalled the device, the loyal fans did not participate in the global recall of the device. Then, Samsung released a mandatory firmware update that rendered the Galaxy Note 7 useless by turning it off forever.

Also read: Refurbished Galaxy Note 7R gets FCC approval

A recent report from South Korea sheds some light on the Galaxy Note 7's refurbished variant. Here's the recent development in the case.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Galaxy Note FE Now, a South Korean report claims that the refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7 will be hitting the store in June end. It is said to be called Galaxy Note FE and not Galaxy Note 7R as stated earlier. Notably, FE stands for Fandom Edition and the device will be targeted towards the Galaxy Note 7 loyalists. A Fandom Edition moniker seems to be better as the Galaxy Note 7R might remind the users of the ill-fated device. Received several certifications In the past few weeks, the Galaxy Note FE received several certifications tipping that its arrival is not too far away. The device received approval from FCC, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance as well. Last week, there was a report suggesting that the launch of the refurbished unit might get delayed as it has to receive two more certifications from the South Korean agencies. Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 7R is listed for sale ahead of launch 30,000 units to be sold Samsung is rumored to be working on 30,000 units of the Galaxy Note FE. These units are meant to be sold throughout South Korea via all the leading carriers. The device is also expected to be launched sometime in China. Price and availability The Galaxy Note FE is believed to arrive in different color options such as Silver, White, Black, and Blue Coral. The device is likely to be priced at $625 (approx. Rs. 40,000) in Korea. In China, it could be priced around $520 (approx. Rs. 33,000). Few specs are out While nothing much about the Galaxy Note FE is known, the rumors claim that the device will have similar specs as the original Note 7 except for a smaller 3200mAh battery instead of the 3500mAh battery. Also, the refurbished device is said to boot on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source