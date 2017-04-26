Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 pegged for June release; price is also out

Ever since the Galaxy Note 7 was released, Samsung faced a lot of criticism due to the numerous explosion incidents across the world. These explosions were due to the faulty battery used in the Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung recalled the defective units of the phablet, replaced the batteries and released the Galaxy Note 7 with safe batteries, but in vain. Even the safe batteries exploded and the company was forced to discontinue the lineup. After months, the rumor mills speculated that the company might announce the refurbished units of the Galaxy Note 7 in select markets. Though the claim was initially denied by Samsung, later it was confirmed.

Now, we have some interesting information for those who want to get their hands on the Galaxy Note 7. Even the release date and pricing details are out now.

The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units are said to be launched with the moniker Galaxy Note 7R. These are not new devices and sport same specifications and design as the original one. The only difference is that the 3500mAh battery on the original one is likely to be replaced by a smaller 3200mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 7R. The Galaxy Note 7R is believed to be launched soon as the smartphone recently received the WiFi certification. The WiFi Alliance listing shows that the refurbished unit will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The model numbers are said to be SM-N930, SM-N930F, SM-N930FD, SM-N930K, SM-N930S, SM-N930L, SM-N935S and SM-N930X. The Galaxy Note 7R is claimed to be released sometime in June via the major carriers of South Korea including SKT and KT. The price tag is likely to be 700,000 won (approx. $620/ Rs. 40,000). If this turns out to be true, the refurbished unit will be much cheaper than the original one priced at 988,900 won (approx. $870/ Rs. 56,000). The alleged June release date of the Galaxy Note 7R seems to be a well planned one. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were released in this month and the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled in August or September at the IFA 2017. Eventually, June will fall in between these two and makes sense as well. Though we have the alleged pricing and release date information, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the launch details of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7.

