Refurbished Galaxy Note7 gets Wi-Fi certified; May launch soon

Everyone knows how Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was a serious let down for a South Korean giant. This made people loose faith in their product. But now the company is trying to get back that faith by refurbishing their Galaxy Note 7.

Originally released in August last year, this phone got canceled after people came up with battery issue which made several devices to burst. The company promised the users that they will soon be back with refurbished model where the battery is highly taken care of. Now, it's time for such models to see some limelight. Yes, you will soon get this new Galaxy Note 7 with major issues resolved.

Wi-Fi certification A small ray of hope has been seen by Samsung lovers after the several variants of refurbished Galaxy Note 7 received Wi-Fi certification. It was found with a model number SM-N935S and running Android 7.0 Nougat on them. Also Read: Samsung is allegedly prepping the 7th gen OLED displays and foldable OLEDs List contains six new devices Not just one model, but seven different models have been listed by Wi-Fi Alliance. The device with model number SM-N930 is said to be variations of the refurbished Galaxy Note7 which may launch in June. Other model numbers which were found in the list are- SM-N930FD, SM-N930X, SM-N930S, SM-N930L, SM-N930K, SM-N930F, and SM-N935S. A different variant of this phone will come with slightly different speeds and specs. Original Note 7 also received the certification Some sources have observed that the device with model number SM-N930F has ben certified by Wi-Fi alliance. If you remember, this model number is of original Galaxy Note 7. This made everyone to raise their eyebrows since it is not clear why the company is still trying to update the canceled model to have the latest Android OS in it. Problems with old Note 7 After the company received explosion feedback from many users, they discontinued Galaxy Note 7 by the end of the October, which resulted in a loss of $5.3 billion. Also Read: 10 best accessories for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ In the press conference, the company explained that the faulty battery design, as well as defective batteries, were the primary reasons for all this tragedy. Now to cope with this failure, the company is refurbishing its old model. Original Note 7 design Talking about the design, the original phone has a blend of 3D glass and metal design. It also has IP86 ratings -- water and dust resistance, including the S-Pen. The phone has the capability to survive in water up to 5 ft deep for 30 minutes. Amazing Camera The old Note 7 had a fantastic camera compared to the other phones which were released last year. It flaunts a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, dual-pixel PDAF, Smart OIS and F/1.7 aperture. Also Read: Weekly Roundup: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, Xiaomi Mi 6, Honor Bee 2 and more For selfie, this smartphone is backed with 5MP front camera f/1.7 aperture. This f/1.7 aperture helps to absorb more light inside, so one can capture an amazing photo even during low light conditions. Specs and other features The old variant of the Note has a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED curved dual edge display with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels translating to a remarkable 518 ppi. It is powered by an Octa-Core Exynos 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad), processor. It supported hybrid dual SIM slot and coupled with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB native storage with an expandable option of up to 256GB via MicroSD card slot. With improved security features Forget about flaws, the company has added more security feature to this old device. It is equipped with an Iris scanner, apart from fingerprint recognition sensor. So the old Note 7 users were able to unlock their phone using eye recognition as well. Price and Availability Launched in August 2016, it was Priced at Rs. 59,990. With Dual pixel rear camera, this smartphone was released in Gold Platinum, Silver Titanium, and Black Onyx color variant. Also Read: Samsung, Google teams up to offer Play Music as default music app on Samsung devices When will we get the refurbished model? To speak about refurbished model, the price and launch date are not yet confirmed by the company. But for now, we know that Samsung is truly working to revive its failed Note.

