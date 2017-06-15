Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 (Note FE) delayed until July end, tips fresh report

Earlier this week, we came across a leak suggesting that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 aka Galaxy Note FE will be launched on July 7. Previously, there were reports that the device will be launched on June 30 and it seems to have got delayed by a week.

Going by a fresh report from News 1 Korea, it looks like the Galaxy Note FE will be delayed further and might not see the light of the day until the end of July. The Galaxy Note FE is believed to be similar to the Galaxy Note 7 predominantly except for a few changes. From the earlier leaks and speculations, it can be said that the device will have a similar design except for a few minor changes.

Changes that we expected

Internally, the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 is likely to have a smaller battery of 3200mAh capacity. For your information, the original phablet was announced with a 3500mAh battery. Also, there are increased chances for the upcoming refurbished model to feature the Bixby voice assistant, which debuted on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

On the design front, the Galaxy Note FE is expected to feature an 'R' branding to make it different from the original one that was launched last year. Otherwise, the device is believed to be identical to the 2016 model.

Possible reasons for delay

One reason for the expected high demand of the Galaxy Note FE could be the success created by the recently launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. As the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will be priced lesser (expected to cost equivalent to Rs. 40,000), there might be a price tussle between these models.

The report claims that the Korean carriers are expecting extremely high demand for the refurbished Note 7. Eventually, they have asked the company to increase the production. While Samsung increased the production from 300,000 units to 450,000 units, the demand seems to have surged further. But the new numbers seem to be unknown for now.