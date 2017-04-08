Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to go on sale with 3200mAh battery

Previously Samsung confirmed that it was going to make refurbished Galaxy Note7s in some of the countries.

While the whole situation has been pretty sketchy considering Galaxy Note 7's past, now a few live photos allegedly showing the smartphone have surfaced out of Vietnam. As such, the leaked images show the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 with a new model number SM-N935. Well, this could mean one thing, the model will be sold in the country. Moreover, since Samsung does have manufacturing facilities there, it further gives weight to the leaked image's authenticity.

Well, it could very well be the real thing. On the other hand, the image also reveals an interesting information regarding the battery used with the refurbished model. As it was earlier reported that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphone would feature a smaller battery the leaked images have now confirmed that report. As per the image and the information given, the Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units will feature a new 3,200mAh battery.

However, this time Samsung will conduct comprehensive quality assurance process to make sure they're safe for consumers. Additionally, the leaked image also shows that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 model will run Android 7.0 Nougat while other specs should remain the same as on the original phone.

Notably, Samsung will not sell the refurbished model in the US and few other markets. In any case, full availability details should be announced in the coming days.

